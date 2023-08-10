In this edition of El Debate we discuss what humanity has learned in the 78 years that have passed since the United States dropped the atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Despite the fact that the world has seen the disaster that this class of weapons creates, the nuclear arsenal is increasing, especially since the war in Ukraine began. Could the atomic bomb be repeated or is it just a ghost from the past?

Japan commemorates the 78th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August. But this commemoration of the victims of the world’s first nuclear attack comes when there is a real risk of further such attacks. Russia has put on the table the threat to use nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine.

“Leaders around the world must face the reality that the nuclear threats now expressed by certain politicians reveal the folly of the theory of nuclear deterrence,” Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui said at the ceremony last Sunday, May 6. August, which was also attended by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Kishida argued that the road to a world without nuclear weapons was becoming more difficult due in part to threats from Russia. However, the prime minister concluded that the lingering warning makes it all the more important to regain international momentum towards denuclearization.

The Secretary General of the United Nations Organization (UN), Antonio Guterres, expressed his support.

“World leaders have visited this city, seen its monuments, spoken to its brave survivors and left emboldened to take up the cause of nuclear disarmament… They should do so even more when the drums of nuclear war are beating again,” he said. in statements read by a UN representative.

Nuclear weapons are back on the world scene not only because of the Kremlin’s invasion of their neighboring country, but also because of North Korea’s constant missile tests.

In addition, nuclear powers such as the United States and Russia have not decreased their armaments and China’s production is increasing. We open the debate with our guests.

– César Jaramillo, representative of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) and director of ‘Project Ploughshares’.

– Julián Gadano, director of nuclear policy affairs at the Argentina Nuclear Foundation and former Undersecretary of Nuclear Energy of Argentina.