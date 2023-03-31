The North Atlantic Organization (NATO), which currently has 30 member countries, has backed Ukraine after the Russian invasion that began last year. Precisely, the possible entry of Ukraine into said organization was one of Russia’s arguments to justify the invasion, since for the Kremlin having NATO on its borders represents a threat. How has NATO’s role changed in the international community after the war in Ukraine? We analyze it in this program.

More than a year has passed since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and since then NATO has been the way to channel the military aid that the United States and the European Union have provided to Kiev.

There is a long negotiation with Türkiye for the incorporation of Sweden and Finland.

While the Turkish Parliament approved the Finnish candidacy, the Swedish one is still waiting. The incorporation of that European country would mean 1,200 kilometers of shared NATO border with Russia.

The alliance is also concerned about the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus and Russia’s defiant rhetoric regarding a nuclear response.

From Moscow they have criticized the repeated phases of NATO expansion: when countries of the old Warsaw Pact and the union of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania were incorporated.

The Alliance has been questioned by the Kremlin for the military and technological aid provided to Ukraine, and they accuse it of wanting to form a “world axis”.

Has Russia’s invasion of Ukraine revitalized NATO? Has its complex image improved internationally? What has this first year of war in Ukraine meant for NATO? What future does this alliance have? How is the shipment of Russian nuclear arsenal to Belarus interpreted? NATO and its new political weight is the subject that we analyze in this edition of El Debate in the hands of our guests:

– Reynaldo Yunuen Ortega, professor and researcher at the COLMEX Center for International Studies.

– Fernando Wilson, security analyst and professor at the Adolfo Ibáñez University.

– Catalina Miranda Aguirre, expert in defense and security issues.