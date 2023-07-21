In the debate we ask ourselves how the general elections of 23J can determine the political and social future of Spain. Most of the voter intention polls point to the victory of the conservative Popular Party, although it would need to ally itself with the extreme right of Vox to govern. However, no poll completely rules out the possibility that the left-wing coalition Sumar and the PSOE could unite in an Executive, led by Pedro Sánchez.

The elections from sunday in Spain they could leave a victory for the right-wing Popular Party (PP), opinion polls show. To form a government, he would need a coalition ally in the far-right formation Vox, an idea that scares many Spaniards, but pleases many others who are tired of the current center-left government coalition represented by Pedro Sánchez.

Sánchez’s socialist executive is currently in a coalition with United We Can, from the left, which in this choice has joined the Sumar platform. It has also needed the backing of several separatist parties to pass laws.

The Prime Minister has also made deals in exchange for votes in parliament with parties such as EH Bildu, which is linked to the former Basque separatist group ETA, and ERC, which led Catalonia’s secession attempt in 2017 .

With this political panorama and the disappearance of the centrist parties seen in elections In recent years, analysts predict that stark ideological choices have left some voters wanting to block what they don’t like, rather than choose what they do: a no vote.

We analyze with our guests the electoral context of the generals in Spain in this edition of El Debate.

– Elise Gazengel, journalist for France 24 in Madrid, Spain.

– Lluís Muñoz, a journalist for France 24 in Madrid, Spain.

– Pablo Hispan, deputy and member of the National Board of Directors of the Popular Party.