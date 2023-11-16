The presidents of the two most powerful countries in the world met this Wednesday, November 15 in California. US President Joe Biden received his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a meeting planned in detail and for a long time. The central topics of the meeting were Taiwan, the fight against drug trafficking, especially against fentanyl, and the approach to artificial intelligence. What is in game? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

The last time the two presidents came face to face was in Bali, Indonesia, in November 2022, in the middle of the G20 summit. Now they meet in parallel to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC), which takes place in the city of San Francisco from November 11 to 17. The objective of this annual summit: to promote the growth of the countries of that region. We address the key points of the meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping with the help of our guests:

– Sergio Cesarín, international analyst, academic coordinator and teacher of the master’s degree in economics and business with Asia-Pacific and India at the National University of Tres de Febrero, in Argentina, coordinator of the Center for Studies on Asia-Pacific and India (CEAPI) and researcher at the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (Conicet).

– José Ignacio Martínez Cortés, coordinator of the Laboratory of Analysis in Commerce, Economy and Business (LACEN), professor at the UNAM Center for International Relations and analyst of China and United States affairs.