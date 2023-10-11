The war between Israel and Hamas continues. As the bombings in Gaza intensify and the Palestinian militia threatens to kill hostages, civilians remain defenseless in the middle of the confrontations. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that from 2008 to August of this year, 6,407 Palestinians and 308 Israelis have died. In this edition of El Debate we talk about the humanitarian impact of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

We analyze the humanitarian catastrophe derived from the war between Israel and Hamas with the help of our guests:

– Felipe Medina, professor of Middle Eastern studies at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana.

– Andrés de Castro García, deputy director of the General Gutiérrez Mellado University Institute.

– Carlos Alberto Patiño, professor at the National University of Colombia, doctor in philosophy and history and expert in contemporary international conflicts and wars of the 21st century.