During the last days, Russian troops launched cruise missiles towards the electrical infrastructure of different Ukrainian regions, leaving a dozen dead and thousands of people in the dark. The attacks occurred amid the intense battle for control of the Bakhmut region, where the Wagner paramilitary group claimed to have conquered an important part. The city has become a key point in the conflict at a strategic level, but also symbolic. We analyze its importance in this edition of El Debate.

Bakhmut has become the bloodiest and most important battlefront in the Ukrainian war, the fighting in this region has been the most intense in recent months, as its control could mean a great victory for Russia.

But the Ukrainian troops have shown their resistance, while President Volodimir Zelensky assures that losing this territory would mean a great defeat, not only for Ukraine, but also for Western countries.

Why is Bakhmut so important to the conflict? Has Russia used its maximum military capacity in the war? What could be expected for the future of this bloody battle? We analyze it together with our guests:

-Luisa María Lozano, professor of International Relations and director of the Political Science program at the Universidad de la Sabana in Colombia.

-Filipe Vasconcelos Romão, professor at the Autonomous University of Lisbon.

-Genaro Beristain, Professor of International Politics at UNAM and Tec de Monterrey.