Europe is against the wall facing one of its oldest and most complex problems: the supply of gas and oil and its energy dependence on Russia, a country that supplies about 40% of the gas demand of the European Union. The gas extracted in the center and north of Russia represents the totality of that consumed by Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden and Finland; it also corresponds to half of the supply in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria and about 40% of the consumption in Germany.

There are multiple gas pipelines that carry Russian gas to Europe. One of them and the most recent is the controversial Nord Stream 2, which would carry gas from northern Russia to Vyborg, in the Gulf of Finland, across the Baltic to the city of Greifswald in Germany and from there to the heart of Europe.

The second largest exporter of gas to the EU is Norway, with a third of the total supply; although it is little when compared to Russia. The third gas supplier is Algeria, in North Africa, which supplies gas to European nations such as Spain, Portugal, Italy and France. However, the percentage of gas coming from these countries is low and the infrastructure is incomplete.

The concern in Brussels and among the 27 countries of the block in the face of the energy crisis derived from the war in Ukraine is latent, but there are discrepancies, since each member has different degrees of dependence on Russian gas, which does not allow a point of agreement to carry out faster transition.

What are the alternatives that Europe has? How much can you accelerate the processes of transformation to renewable and cleaner energies taking advantage of the situation? In the meantime, will they continue to buy gas from Russia? The difficult energy situation in Europe and the balance that must be made between the need for hydrocarbons and punishing Russia for invading Ukraine is the topic that we analyze in this edition of The debate with our guests:

– Rosanety Barrios, independent energy analyst and founding director of Voz Experta.

– Jorge Piñón, director of the program for Latin America and the Caribbean at the International Center for Energy and Environmental Policy at the University of Texas.