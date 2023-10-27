María Corina Machado was proclaimed as the opposition candidate in Venezuela for the 2024 presidential elections after winning the primaries last Sunday, October 22. For their part, the Government and the National Assembly denounce electoral “fraud” without having evidence. While the prosecutor’s office opened an investigation against the leaders of the electoral body that formed the same opposition. Were there irregularities in the primaries or is Chavismo trying to get opponents out of the way? We discussed it in The Debate.

Venezuela’s opposition proclaimed former deputy María Corina Machado as its candidate to face Chavismo in the 2024 presidential elections after the primary elections on Sunday, October 22. To do this, they created an authority that would accompany the elections, the National Primary Commission, different from the official National Electoral Council. The first organization assured that with 92% of the votes counted, more than 2.3 million Venezuelans participated and 2.2 of them voted for Machado.

But Machado’s presidential candidacy is not yet firm because the former deputy faces a disability imposed on her by the Comptroller General’s Office and that prevents her from participating in politics for 15 years; In addition, Tarek William Saab’s Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation against the president and vice president of the National Primary Commission for fraud and usurpation of electoral functions.

Read alsoMachado is proclaimed presidential candidate in Venezuela, while Chavismo alleges fraud

On the other hand, President Nicolás Maduro and the leader of the National Assembly with a Chavista majority, Jorge Rodríguez, attacked the primaries and questioned their legitimacy. All of this despite the fact that on October 17, the unitary platform that brings together the majority of the Venezuelan opposition and the Government signed an agreement in Barbados that proposes electoral guarantees in exchange for the United States lifting the economic sanctions it has had against Venezuela since 2019. .

Could María Corina Machado be the opposition candidate? Will Maduro be able to lift the sanctions against the country and how does this play in the presidential elections? What will be the electoral future of Venezuela? We address it together with our guests:

– Nastassja Rojas, professor at the Javeriana University and human rights consultant.

– Pedro Carvajalino, director of Venezuela News.