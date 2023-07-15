The James Webb telescope has marked milestones such as discovering the most distant active supermassive black hole to date and has even found water vapor around a comet and also around an exoplanet, which is how planets that do not orbit the planet are known. sun. Webb is a pioneer in these kinds of finds, but he won’t be the only one: a next flagship telescope is expected to fly before 2045.

A year ago, the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, which were jointly developed by NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, became known. In just twelve months, the telescope’s discoveries have already transformed what humanity knew of the cosmos.

James Webb cost more than eight billion dollars and took more than 20 years to build. Its main objective is the search for life through the discovery of exoplanets, planets that orbit stars other than the Sun. Astronomers need to use giant space telescopes that collect large amounts of light to study faint and distant objects.

Existing telescopes can detect exoplanets as small as Earth. However, much more sensitivity is needed to begin to learn about the chemical composition of these planets. Even Webb is barely powerful enough to search certain exoplanets for other types of life, that is, gases in the atmosphere.

In this edition of El Debate we analyze with our guests how the James Webb telescope transformed space sciences and what this means for us.

– Raúl Joya, engineer and director of the Astronomical Observatory of the Sergio Arboleda University of Colombia.

– César Fuentes, astronomer member of the Center for Astrophysics and Related Technologies and PhD in Astrophysics from Harvard University.