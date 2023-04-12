The European Union tries to get closer to China. On the one hand, Brussels wants to strengthen its trade relations with the world’s second-largest economy and encourage China to use its closeness to Russia to mediate in the war in Ukraine. But, on the other hand, there is reluctance due to the change in the world order that Beijing wants and due to the complaints of human rights violations and environmental pollution that fall on the Chinese government. It is the subject that we analyze in this edition of El Debate.

In this context, four leaders from the old continent have traveled to Beijing. The last to go were the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Trips that have shown the political and commercial intentions of the European Union to get closer to China.

How dependent is Brussels on Beijing? What does China want in return? Will the Europeans disassociate themselves from their relationship with the United States in order to unite more with the Chinese? We address it in this program with the help of our guests:

– Bruno Binetti, researcher at the Inter-American Dialogue and PhD candidate at the London School of Economics.

– Patricio Giusto, director of Political Diagnosis and the Sino-Argentine Observatory.