The World Economic Forum has come under fire due to the high costs associated with holding the event in Davos and the exclusivity of the meeting. But there are those who argue that, even so, it is a valuable space to achieve pacts, such as the one achieved with the Free Trade Agreement between Mexico, Canada and the United States a few years ago. Does the forum cost more or, on the contrary, does its effectiveness make these expenses fully justifiable? We analyze it in this debate.

The World Economic Forum is back and the planet's financial recovery after the pandemic has taken a backseat. Now, the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine largely mark the agenda of the meeting that takes place in Davos between January 15 and 19. With several ghosts behind it, such as a new possible trade tension between the United States and China due to their positions on the independence of Taiwan and the fears generated by artificial intelligence regarding how it can affect the jobs of millions of people.

The World Economic Forum defends that the meeting is a perfect meeting for different actors to talk and build trust. While, for company managers and country leaders, it is an ideal scenario to attract potential clients. Although behind everything is the paradox of the high costs that the event entails in the Swiss city.

To attend, you need to be a member of the World Economic Forum and an annual membership can cost between $52,000 and $66,000. And after becoming a member, you need to purchase a ticket that can be worth up to $20,000. Are these expenses justified at the most important economic meeting in the world? We talked about it with our guests:

– Daniela Blandón, Economy editor of France 24 and special envoy to Davos.

– Erick Behar-Villegas, dean of Economic Sciences at the International University of Berlin.

– Elvira Naranjo, director of the Regional Department of Economics at Tecnológico de Monterrey.