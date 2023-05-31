Türkiye re-elected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for five more years. In the second round of elections on May 28, the current president obtained more than four percentage points over his opponent, the center-leftist Kemal Kiliçdaroglu. Thus, Erdogan will continue his 20 consecutive years in power, despite the fact that the country has one of the highest inflation rates in the world and that his government was criticized for its lack of timely management after the earthquakes in February this year.

Erdogan obtained 52.1% of the votes, while Kiliçdaroglu was left with 47.9%, according to data from the Supreme Electoral Council, with all the votes counted. How did Recep Tayyip Erdogan win? What are the most complex challenges he will face in his new term? What changes in the region with his victory? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate together with our guests:

– Marta González, specialist in geopolitics, journalist and political scientist.

– Carlos Manuel Jiménez, professor at the Department of Negotiation and International Trade at the University of La Sabana.

– Eduardo Salgado, a graduate in international relations who has conducted research on the political history of Turkey.