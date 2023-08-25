The BRICS bloc of emerging economy countries has agreed to admit Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, in a move aimed at accelerating their drive to reshuffle the world order in favor of the Global South. The expansion adds economic weight to the BRICS, whose current members include China, the world’s second-largest economy, Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa. However, there could be tension between the new members, some closer to the West.

Initially coined in 2001 by Jim O’Neill, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, the bloc was founded as an informal four-nation club in 2009 and added South Africa a year later in its only expansion so far.

Now six new countries will formally become members from January 1, 2024, South African President and host of the 15th BRICS summit, Cyril Ramaphosa, announced. The president stressed the importance of expanding the block.

“The BRICS have embarked on a new chapter in their effort to build a just world, a world that is also inclusive and prosperous.”

Ramaphosa added that there is consensus on the first phase of this expansion process and that other phases will follow.

The Chinese president and staunchest supporter of the bloc’s expansion, Xi Jinping, adopted a unity speech to celebrate the admission of Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

“This expansion of membership is historic (…) It shows the determination of the BRICS countries for unity and cooperation with developing countries in general.”

The BRICS countries have very different economies and governments with often divergent foreign policy goals, a factor that complicates the bloc’s consensus decision-making model.

Although it is home to around 40% of the world’s population and a quarter of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), internal divisions have long hampered the BRICS’ ambitions to become a major player on the world stage.

The regularly repeated wish of its member states to abandon the dollar, for example, has never materialized. And its most concrete achievement, the New Development Bank, is now fighting sanctions against Russia, its founding shareholder.

Likewise, there is opposition to the integration of some of the new members. This is the case of Argentina, where some politicians and journalists have questioned whether their nation is going to share a space on the international scene with Iran. The Jewish community in Argentina has suffered terrorist attacks in the past by Iranian militias.

Will the BRICS be strengthened despite the internal divisions to propose an alternative to the world order? And how strong are the differences between the countries that make up this bloc? We open the debate with our guests.

– Andrés Serbin, doctor in political science and international analyst and president of the think tank Regional Coordinator of Economic and Social Research (CRIES).

– Juan Rivadeneira, economist, political consultant and master’s degree in political management from George Washington University.