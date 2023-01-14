On December 12, a group of environmental activists of Azerbaijani origin blocked the road that crosses the Lachin corridor, the only land road that connects Nagorno Karabagh and the Republic of Armenia. A month later, this corridor is still closed, leaving 120,000 people locked up in Nagorno Karabagh and blocking the supply of medicine and food. In this program we address the crisis that persists in this region inhabited by an Armenian majority, but claimed by Azerbaijan.

Because it is a disputed territory and where there is an independent, self-proclaimed and unrecognized State, which is the Republic of Artsakh, the region is an area guarded by peacekeeping troops from the Russian Army, a country that mediates the conflict.

Russia said it would allow passage through the corridor on December 26, a promise that did not materialize. Armenia complains to Russia about its lack of commitment, but Moscow seems to be more focused on the war in Ukraine.

The situation is already alarming, but if it continues, it could unleash a humanitarian crisis in the medium term. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said the situation is complicated, but there is food and they will not starve.

What has the international community done to prevent this escalation in the region? Is Azerbaijan trying to provoke a displacement of the Artsakhs or Karabakhs? Is this a case of ethnic cleansing? Why is the European Union silent? Why do you buy gas from Azerbaijan? What role do key countries such as Russia, the United States and Turkey play in this crisis? What solution can there be?

We analyze all these questions in this edition of El Debate together with our guests:

– Ignacio Montes de Oca, journalist and writer.

– Fernando Avakian, international analyst and analyst of the post-Soviet space.