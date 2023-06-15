Silvio Berlusconi was a character of love and hatred in Italy who marked the country’s politics, not only as Prime Minister and leader of the Italian right, but also as an influential businessman in culture through his media conglomerate. After his death, what legacy does Berlusconi leave behind? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

Beyond the divisions that it generates in Italy, the figure of Silvio Berlusconi is decisive in the country. With nine years in power as prime minister, he was the longest-serving figure to lead the country since World War II and a skilled politician who gave strength to the Italian right.

Berlusconi was not exempt from controversy: he faced accusations of tax fraud and rumors that could never be confirmed about alleged financing by the mafia. In addition, his ‘bunga bunga’ parties, for which he was accused of prostituting minors, became known throughout the world.

Although he retired from his post in November 2011, Berlusconi continued to influence Italian politics, notably through his Forza Italia party, up until his death on June 12.

In this program we analyze the figure of Silvio Berlusconi at the hands of our guests:

– Costanza Hermanin, academic at the European University Institute

– Stefano Angeleri, Professor of Human Rights at the Faculty of Jurisprudence at the Universidad del Rosario and Queen’s University Belfast