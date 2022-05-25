Three months have passed since the start of the war in Ukraine and the impact on the civilian population has been enormous: the war has caused the fastest large-scale displacement in Europe in the last 70 years and has left more than 3,900 civilians dead according to the UN. In the military, Russia has managed to control a corridor in the east and south of Ukraine, which connects it to Moldova; while the Ukrainian troops managed to stay in kyiv, the capital, and recover Kharkiv, the second most important city.

How much has Russia gained from the war in Ukraine? How has the war reshaped geopolitics? Will the West be strong enough to stop Moscow’s intentions? Has the conflict served NATO to expand? Why have international organizations been insufficient to stop the fighting? In this edition of El Debate we analyze the three months of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with the help of our guests:

– Marcela Chapa Garza, director of the School of International Relations at the Anáhuac Querétaro University.

– Vladimir Rouvinski, professor of political science and international relations at the Icesi University in Cali, Colombia.