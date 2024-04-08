At several moments in the first debate, Xóchitl Gálvez managed to get Claudia Sheinbaum to stop her sober tone and erase her smile. Partial success for the Hidalgo native, despite the cheap histrionics of calling her opponent cold and heartless. However, the capital recomposed itself, while the opposition became blurred.

Nothing for anyone would be a way to conclude the balance of the first meeting of the 2024 presidential candidates.

No bell from the emecista Jorge Álvarez Máynez, nor a painful setback from Sheinbaum. Gálvez will have to wait for the polls to see if some believed him, or if he managed to damage something, a couple of points, to the leader.

Xóchitl, despite his zigzagging start of obvious nervousness, managed to add to Claudia's image the doubt about whether she will investigate the journalistic complaints against collaborators and relatives of President López Obrador. Little more.

Faced with the attack from shelter in the honesty of López Obrador… That is also a novelty: that the public is getting to know her outside of Morena's rallies.

And that's where Xóchitl missed her chance: if she had already gotten the serious candidate mad, it was her turn to show herself capable of that seriousness; On the other hand, when faced with too many questions, the opponent bluffed or was flat out superficial.

The format of the debate, finally, did not allow the moderators to lead towards the development of ideas, nor towards a debate of arguments. In this area, we should ask that too many obstacles not be placed on journalists who could have made better use of the three candidates.

