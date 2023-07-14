The NATO Summit held in Vilnius, Lithuania, had historic results: Sweden took a big step towards becoming the 32nd country in the transatlantic alliance thanks to Turkey lifting its veto on Stockholm. However, Ankara put some conditions in return, such as pressure on the Kurds on Swedish soil and the relaunch of negotiations for Turkey’s accession to the European Union. Ukraine will not be accepted into NATO for the moment, but it will receive more arms support.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) wrapped up a two-day summit on Wednesday with promises of long-term support for Ukraine, but without offering the country’s membership in the alliance. This movement, in a warlike context, would imply a direct war with Russia.

However, the results of the meeting in Lithuania were favorable for kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was grateful for promises of more weapons and ammunition.

Also, dAfter a night of pre-summit intrigue, Turkey signaled it would give its approval to Sweden’s NATO membership: a symbolic blow to Russia because Stockholm will end its non-alignment policy alongside Finland. Thus, the main enemy military alliance of Russian President Vladimir Putin will come closer to Moscow.

Turkey warned that, although it is already committed to advancing Sweden’s accession process, it will take at least two months to be approved. Likewise, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conditioned Sweden by asking for more pressure on the Kurds living in the European country.

Also, he called on Stockholm to intercede in the European bloc so that Ankara’s accession negotiations to the European Union are relaunched. Conditions considered as blackmail by some international experts.

