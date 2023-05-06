The Queen Consort withdrew from wearing the Koh-i-Noor Diamond at the coronation of King Charles III. Understand the story behind the controversial stone, considered a symbol of British imperialism and claimed by India and other countries. This Saturday (06/05), Charles III and his wife, Camilla, will be crowned King and Queen of the United Kingdom. But contrary to tradition, the queen consort gave up wearing the controversial diamond Koh-i-Noor (also spelled Kohinoor and Koh-i-Nur) in her crown. The decision to wear a modified version of the royal headdress at the ceremony would be a way to avoid touching on “political sensitivities”, a royal source told British media.

The diamond, which is said to bring bad luck to men who wear it, has always been worn by women. The first to display it was Queen Victoria, in the form of a brooch and diadem, followed by Queen consorts Mary and Alexandra, until it was finally used at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

Camilla’s gesture of not wearing the diamond for the coronation is notable. But why? What makes the diamond such an important historical artifact?

The Story of Koh-i-Noor

The 105-carat diamond – which was a 190-carat piece before it reached the British – has a long history of achievement. The Koh-i-Noor was an oddly shaped gem. “It looked like a large hill or perhaps a huge iceberg rising steeply to form a high, domed peak,” wrote William Dalrymple and Anita Anand in their 2017 book Koh-i-Noor: The History of the World’s Most Infamous Diamond (Koh-i-Noor). -Noor: The Story of the World’s Most Infamous Diamond).

The jewel was first mentioned by Persian historian Muhammad Kazim Marvi, who documented the invasion of India by the warrior Nader Shah in the mid-18th century.

Scholars are not sure where the gemstone came from, but it is believed to have been sifted from the alluvial sands of Golconda in southern India. In the early Middle Ages, it would then have fallen into the hands of Turkish marauders and then passed through the hands of various Islamic dynasties in India until it reached the hands of the Mongols.

They, in turn, would have lost the diamond to the Persian warlord Nader Shah, who named it Koh-i-Noor, or mountain of light. Nader Shah transferred it to his Afghan bodyguard, Ahmad Shah Abdali, and so the gem remained in Afghan hands for a hundred years, until Ranjit Singh, the King of Punjab, managed to extract it from a fleeing Afghan in 1813. .

After Ranjit Singh’s death in 1839, Punjab descended into chaos, allowing the East India Company to conquer the kingdom. Ranjit Singh’s 10-year-old son, Duleep Singh, was then taken into British custody, while the Koh-i-Noor was handed over by its guardian, Sir John Spencer Login, to Dalhousie, the Governor-General of India in 1855.

In order to document the gemstone’s history before presenting it to the Queen, Dalhousie commissioned a young officer, Theo Metcalfe, to research and write a history of the diamond.

From then on, the diamond gained fame, reaching its peak after Queen Victoria displayed it in England. “It was a symbol of Victorian Britain’s imperial domination of the world and its ability to […] of extracting the most desirable objects from all over the world and displaying them in triumph,” write Anand and Dalrymple in their book.

Currently, the diamond is claimed not only by India, but also by Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran.

Symbol of British imperialism

Even today, Koh-i-Noor retains its fame and reputation as a symbol of British conquest, a big reason why Indians are demanding its return.

“There have been numerous calls for the return of the diamond to India from lawmakers, activists and cultural heritage experts. We argue that the diamond and other looted heirlooms should be returned as a symbol of historical injustice,” said Anuraag Saxena, an activist from Cingarupa and founder of the India Pride Project, which campaigns for the restitution of Indian cultural artifacts.

There were also demands from other Indian activists for the diamond to be taken back to India. “When Queen Elizabeth died, in one of the processions, I saw the crown with the Koh-i-Noor,” said Venktesh Shukla, an Indian-born investor based in San Francisco, adding that he was so angered by the display that he launched a petition on Change.org for the restitution of the diamond.

“They should be ashamed of what they did, how they got Koh-i-Noor. And instead of being ashamed, they are showing off”, he continues, adding that showing off the jewel was an arrogant attitude on the part of the UK.

More recently, in October 2022, Arindam Bagchi, spokesman for the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the government would “continue to explore ways and means to achieve a satisfactory resolution of the matter”. This came after the Indian government said in 2016 that the diamond was a gift to the British.

Venktesh Shukla, however, misses a grassroots movement aimed at educating Britons about their colonial heritage. Meanwhile, his petition has already gathered more than 9,600 signatures. It remains to be seen now whether both his and the Indian government’s initiatives will really bear fruit.

imperialist traditions

At the moment, Buckingham Palace’s decision to keep the diamond out of the spotlight appears to be a compromise between “reflecting tradition” and “being sensitive to current issues”, a royal who declined to be identified told the British tabloid Daily Mail. .

But the palace’s sensibility seems to be limited to the Koh-i-Noor: the queen’s crown will be replaced by Cullinan diamonds 3, 4 and 5, all part of a group of precious stones mined in South Africa in 1905, when the country was still under English rule. The fact that these jewels too are symbols of British imperialism suggests that the gesture is far from expressing a genuine desire for change.

In place of the Koh-i-Noor, Camila’s crown will feature jewels crafted from the largest rough diamond ever found, weighing 3,126 carats (621 g). Of the gems he originated, the largest of them is called Cullinan I or Great Star of Africa, which has no less than 530.2 carats (106.04 g). Donated in 1907 by the colonial government to King Edward VII on his 66th birthday, the stone now graces the scepter Charles will hold at Saturday’s ceremony.

An online petition urging King Charles to return the Cullinan diamonds has already been signed by more than 8,000 people.

In the past, other British politicians have also stressed their reluctance to return cultural artifacts. In 2013, for example, then Prime Minister David Cameron famously remarked that he was against “returnism”, referring to the restitution of the colonial diamond.

Imperial institutions like the Victoria and Albert Museum and the British Museum, which house thousands of artifacts looted from colonized countries, have similarly resisted demands to return looted objects.

“Returning our artifacts could be a simple act by the British to atone for the sins of their morbid colonial past,” argues activist Saxena, adding that countries like the United States, Germany, France, Canada and Australia are doing the same.

“Isn’t it time”, he asks, “for the UK to catch up with the rest of the world?”