Super Tuesday in the United States has arrived once again, but this year it does not bring with it the surprises and emotions that characterized previous editions. Unlike in past years, shocking results were not expected from each state's primaries and caucuses. Instead, it seems almost certain that the main contenders for the White House will once again be Joe Biden and Donald Trump, repeating the duel witnessed in 2020. We analyze it in this edition of The Debate.

Super Tuesday, so named because it is the day when the most states vote in a single day, marks a crucial milestone in the process of selecting presidential candidates in the United States. The primaries have been underway for almost two months and the numbers are already starting to take shape. Taking into account the states that held primaries before Super Tuesday, Trump has so far added at least 995 delegates of the 1,215 needed to secure his party's candidacy.

In the Democratic field, Joe Biden adds 1,497 committed delegatesof the 1,968 necessary for the nomination, indicate data from the US agency AP.

Despite the already predicted victories of Trump and Biden, Super Tuesday still presents unknowns. What will happen to Republicans who do not support Trump and prefer a less radical stance, like former ambassador Nikki Haley? This event could also significantly influence the outcome of the November general election. To analyze these questions, we are joined by two experts:

– Carlos Escalante, political consultant and director of the Master of Political Marketing at the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

– Heidi Jane Smith, professor and researcher in the Department of Economics at the Universidad Iberoamericana.

Both will offer their perspectives on the impact of Super Tuesday on the political landscape of the United States.