Without a doubt, the Colombian League It has great teams that make this tournament interesting, where today teams like Millionaires, Junior and Atlético Nacional, have been the most important and in recent years have registered several titles of League and Cup respectively.

However, the performance that Colombian clubs have had at the international level has left much to be desired, after in recent years only Atlético Nacional, Deportivo Pereira and Deportes Tolima, They have been the only teams that were able to reach beyond the group stage.

With a goal from Erick Ramírez, Atlético Nacional, as a visitor, partially beats América de Cali 1-0 at the Pascual Guerrero stadium on date 4 of the octagonal final of the BetPlay II League 2023.

The IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics), revealed the new global list of the best clubs in the world. Atlético Nacional is currently chosen as the best club in Colombia and is number 35 in the world.

On the other hand, the one that follows National in that ranking it is Millionaireswho occupies position 37 and the top 3 is closed by the current runner-up in Colombian soccer, Independiente Medellín (41).

Sequence of the expulsions of Álvaro Montero and Santiago Rojas. Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO

The one who does not even appear in the top 100 is the current champion Junior from Barranquillawho, despite its rebound in 2023, the shark team is ranked 194 in that ranking and will most likely have to work hard this season to climb positions.

Likewise the International Federation of Football History and Statistics revealed what the initial ranking is in 2024, and also, where the Colombian teams are located on the prestigious list.

National vs. Millionaires. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

The top 10 places in the IFFHS ranking

1. Manchester City (England)

2. Real Madrid (Spain)

3. Inter Milan (Italy)

4. Al Ahly (Egypt)

5. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

6. PSV Einhdoven (Netherlands)

7. Fluminense (Brazil)

8. Fiorentina (Italy)

9. Bayern Munich (Germany)

10. Palmeiras (Brazil)

Colombian teams in the ranking

35. Atlético Nacional

37. Millionaires

41. Independent Medellín

103. Deportivo Pereira

114. Sports Tolima

136. Golden Eagles

163. Independent Santa Fe

177. America of Cali194. Junior from Barranquilla

With information from Futbolred.

