US President Joe Biden delivered his annual State of the Union address in which he took stock of his tenure and shed light on the direction his Administration can take over the next two years. For many it was a speech with touches of populism in which he spoke to the workers, an important mass of voters; He criticized the business sector, mainly pharmaceutical companies; he defended health programs and apparently left on the table whether he runs for re-election.

Very smiling, sure of himself and with an optimistic speech that did not escape the accusations and hostility from his opposition, Biden also had time to make accusations against the Republicans. He also talked about the economy, China, Ukraine, migration and security.

Reactions and analysis after the second State of the Union address by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, in this edition of El Debate with our guests:

– Aníbal Romero, Democratic strategist and immigration lawyer.

– Jeffrey Kihien-Palza, Republican strategist and political marketing expert.