The company Meta’s social network Threads is the first serious threat to Twitter owner Elon Musk, who responded by threatening to sue Meta over the new app, alleging that the social media giant used his trade secrets and other sensitive information. The blow to Twitter was hard: Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare, revealed that traffic on the platform was “plunging.”

The duel of two technology titans is taking place on social networks. The war began on July 5 when Mark Zuckerberg’s company, Meta, launched the Threads app which reached 100 million registered users in less than a week, a record that surpasses even OpenAI’s generative chatbot ChatGPT.

Easy access to Threads is due to metadata shared with Instagram, another of Meta’s networks. But its success is also based on its similarity to Elon Musk-owned Twitter, which has attracted millions of users tired of the new policies of what has long been the world’s most successful microblogging app.

Analysts and digital experts back the claim that Twitter’s policies, including recently imposed limits on the number of tweets users can see, helped Threads to attract both users and advertisers. Currently, there are no ads in the app. Threads and Zuckerberg said the company would only think about monetization once there was a clear path to 1 billion users.

Twitter has already filed a lawsuit against Threads for allegedly appropriating his knowledge by hiring employees that Musk’s company fired. But legal experts say it’s hard to prove possible plagiarism in court.

Despite the similarities between the two networks, the differences are also the key to the success of Threads. Zuckerberg’s app pIt allows up to 500 characters per post, almost double Twitter’s 280. In addition, your multimedia content can last up to five minutes, while in the Elon Musk app the limit is 2 minutes 28 seconds.

Finally, Threads is more rigorous with virtual security because it requires verification of personal data to open an account and has stricter privacy policies, the same as those of Instagram and Facebook; very different from those of Twitter, where insults and nudity are allowed.

But Threads also has critics: loyal Twitter users who choose to direct messages, save draft messages and use hashtags. Likewise, there are points to Threads for the asecurity threat that the vsale of the data of registered users by the company Meta.

In this edition of El Debate we analyze what caused the crisis of Twitter in the Elon Musk era and the differences in the public conversation between Threads and Twitter. How do toxic speeches and content moderation influence the preference of one or another social network?

Our guests are:

– Karen Rozo, technology journalist and chief editor of Publimetro Colombia.

-Javier Pallero, digital policy analyst and activist.