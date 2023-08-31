FIFA has suspended Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation and vice president of the European soccer body UEFA, for at least 90 days while it investigates the kiss he gave to one of the star players of the Women’s World Cup, Jennifer Hermoso. Rubiales is also questioned about his continued conduct towards women at sporting events. The world champions would not play again until Rubiales resigns, but he insists he won’t.

As the jubilant Spanish team lined up to collect their winning medals and greet dignitaries after beating England 1-0 in the Women’s World Cup final, Luis Rubiales grabbed star player Jenni Hermoso by the head with both hands and he kissed her on the lips.

Moments earlier, Rubiales had grabbed his crotch in a victory gesture to those on the field as he celebrated in the presidential box, not far from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter, Princess Sofia.

Taken together, Rubiales’ actions, broadcast on television and on social media, have shed light on the way machismo permeates soccer in Spain and around the world. The controversy has also served to discuss other types of inequalities in women’s football, such as wages.

The sport has fought for years against accusations of discrimination against women and sexually abusive behavior by coaches and other officials against female national team players.

Should Luis Rubiales resign? Has the feminist response to Rubiales’ behavior been proportionate? We open the debate with our guests.

– Arantxa Uría, president of the Association for Women in Professional Sports of Spain (AMDP)

– Julieta Cambronero, sports journalist.