The Pope ended the privileges of one of the most powerful institutions within the Catholic Church, Opus Dei. The prelature founded by Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer must now be held accountable and its leader cannot be a bishop. Through a Motu Proprio, a papal document, the pontiff decided to reform the influential Catholic organization, known in Europe and Latin America for its conservative positions. Why was this decision made? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

Some speculate that the Vatican’s decisions are due to the lack of harmony between Pope Francis and Opus Dei, an organization known for its controversial secrecy and for being extremely conservative and wealthy within the Church, as well as being singled out as sectarian and powerful.

Does the decision that Francisco has taken suppose a serious blow to the pillars of this organization or not? In this edition of El Debate we analyze why the Pope takes away power and autonomy from Opus Dei and how effective these measures are. To address the issue we talked with our guests:

– Álvaro Ramis, theologian and rector of the University Academy of Christian Humanism.

– Mike Van Treek, doctor of theology at the Catholic University of Leuven and member of Cité, the Circle of Free Theologies.