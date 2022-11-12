The Qatar 2022 World Cup will start on November 21. But without having started, this cup has been characterized by controversy, misinformation and doubts about whether it could be achievable in such a small country with little football tradition. From the beginning, the tournament has been criticized for the human rights violations of many migrant workers who built the stadiums and for the positions of the country’s leaders against LGBTIQ+ people.

In this edition of El Debate we not only talk about the controversies surrounding the organization of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, we also analyze who will be its protagonists at a sporting level: the French team will try to retain the title, but the competition is difficult . We also talk about other outstanding teams and how the Latin American teams arrive at this tournament. We address these topics from the hand of our guests: See also A "hexagonal appearance" for the "ADNOC Professionals" ambassadors – Emiliano Pinsón, journalist for ESPN and DSports Radio. – Ferran Martínez, journalist from Mundo Deportivo. – Octavio Sasso, journalist and sports commentator.

