Russia and North Korea strengthened ties following the summit between President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un. Although there was no official statement about the meeting, the statements of both leaders point to possible military cooperation and Pyongyang’s support in the “fight against imperialism.” The meeting raised concerns among Western powers about a possible exchange of weapons and nuclear technology, just as Russia wages war against Ukraine and seeks allies amid international rejection. In El Debate, Alberto Hutschenreuter and Genaro Beristain analyze the echoes of an unusual summit that moves the strings of great geopolitics.
