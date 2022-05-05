Stronger than ever! The newspaper EL DEBATE is a source of pride for Sinaloa, it is the undisputed leader of information in the state and is among the 10 great references in Mexico. Yesterday, a new era began with an innovative, fresh redesign and a very agile reading.

In his editorial he reaffirms his unwavering commitment to Sinaloa and to the truth. Its motto: “Serving the region, we serve the country” is written in ink that does not fade at the top of the main front page of the newspaper, and the flame of the torch is still burning and brighter.

They clearly explain that the bet is not on an aesthetic redesign, but on a fresher and more structured reading contract, in-depth journalism and analysis. But the great message from height is that the pain of society is privileged over the immediacy, the noise or the everyday. For this and more, EL DEBATE is a serious and reliable medium.

To explain what the previous paragraph means, Ryszard Kapuscinski explains it perfectly: “To practice journalism, above all, you have to be good human beings. Bad people cannot be good journalists. If you are a good person, you can try to understand others, their intentions, their faith, their interests, their difficulties, their tragedies”.

“The paper is not erased”, a phrase that gives goosebumps, a brave bet, a commitment to readers who feel and smell the ink of information every morning. The sound of the leaves turning to the next page is inexplicable, the sensation and the colors are part of that pleasure of reading on paper.

This year, EL DEBATE will have 81 years writing the history of Sinaloa, reporting truthfully, timely and freely. It is a real pride to belong to this company that allows us to do what we are most passionate about, writing. As Gabriel García Márquez said: “journalism is the best job in the world”.

About 14 years ago we also had to be part of the editorial redesign, it was months of work, doing the work of the day and continuing at number zero of the new edition. It was hours and more hours, which ended up turning our colleagues and bosses into a family.

As part of innovation and new times, the EL DEBATE group has 33 digital sites and 32 verticals. With all this, it adds more than 95 million unique users per month, in addition to 21 million 100 thousand followers on social networks. They define it well, they represent the future, but they do not forget the trajectory.

From this space we send our congratulations to Luis Javier Salido Artola, executive president of EL DEBATE, and to our general editor, Andrea Miranda, for continuing to innovate, and recognition of their leadership. Let the successes continue. By the way, the new print edition is spectacular. !! Congratulations!!

Schedule. Today at 8:00 a.m. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya will commemorate the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Puebla. The event will be in the civic square of the Government Palace. Surely there will be note, so, very attentive.