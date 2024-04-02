The Dina Boluarte scandal over the undeclared possession of nearly 15 Rolex watches has shaken Peruvian politics. With the resignation of two ministers, the raid on the president's home and the start of a motion in Congress to remove her, the question arises: Is this a disproportionate attack on the president, as Boluarte claims, or are there really signs of corruption, as the Peruvian Prosecutor's Office suspects? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

In the midst of a political whirlwind, two ministers have presented their resignation in Peru. Nancy Tolentino, who led the Women and Vulnerable Populations portfolio, and Víctor Torres, the head of the Ministry of the Interior, have left their positions at a critical moment for the Administration of President Dina Boluarte.

The trigger for this government crisis has been a scandal related to the use and possession of Rolex watches by the president. According to revelations from the media 'La Encerrona', Boluarte would have been seen in public wearing at least 15 Rolex watches, possibly valued at thousands of dollars, and about which she had not provided information.

The head of state has flatly denied these accusations, arguing that she had owned the watches for years and that she had not made any omissions in her asset declaration. However, The Peruvian Prosecutor's Office has initiated investigations for alleged illicit enrichment and for not properly declaring these luxurious accessories.

The situation has worsened even more with the raid of Boluarte's personal residence and the Presidential Palace during Holy Week, ordered by the Peruvian Justice. The president has denounced this procedure as “arbitrary, disproportionate and abusive”, while the local press has intensified its scrutiny of the conduct and assets of the country's leader.

Is this a disproportionate political attack against the Boluarte Government or is it truly a case of corruption and illicit enrichment? We discussed it with our guests:

– Enrique Ghersi, professor at the University of Lima and former national deputy during the 90s with the Liberal Movement Right Party.

– Walter Albán, lawyer, former Minister of the Interior during the Ollanta Humala government and former Ombudsman of Peru.