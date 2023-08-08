Gustavo Petro completed one year as head of State of Colombia. The balance of his management is bittersweet: he managed to approve the largest tax reform in many years in Congress, which aims to raise nearly 5,000 million dollars for social programs and the largest increase in the minimum wage in two decades was also approved. However, scandals over alleged corruption related to his campaign financing and that spill over into his inner circle have weakened the president’s image.

August 7 marked the first year of the Petro era in Colombia, the first left-wing government in the country’s recent history. Gustavo Petro was elected with six great promises of structural change in different sectors of the economy and society: pensions, health, work, agriculture, higher education and public services.

However, some reforms caused intense political and media debates that had repercussions on the stability of the Government. 10 of the 17 ministers of the “Government of Change” left their portfolios. One of the most notorious cases was the departure of the Minister of Education, Alejandro Gaviria, who was opposed to the health reform.

Only tax reform has been successful so far. It also achieved a historic achievement, by increasing the minimum wage by 16%: the largest increase in two decades. Another victory of the Petro Administration is its “Total Peace” project, whose first result is the resumption of the peace talks with the ELN, the guerrilla that became the longest-serving in Latin America, after the former FARC laid down their weapons.

But the image of the leftist president and his management has fallen from 56% when he took office to less than 34%, according to the most recent Invamer survey. Cases of alleged corruption in the financing of his presidential campaign hit the favorability of the political leader.

The most tense episodes began with the denunciations of his former ambassador in Venezuela, Armando Benedetti. And recently, the scandal broke out on behalf of his own son, Nicolás Petro Burgos, who claimed to have received money from drug traffickers and that part of it entered Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign in 2022.

In this edition of El Debate we discuss this first bittersweet year for the Colombian head of state and his management. How has he fared in his first year as president? How many changes have there been compared to what he promised? What is the outlook for the next three years?

– Hernán Cadavid, representative to the Chamber for the opposition party Centro Democrático.

– Isabel Cristina Zuleta, social-environmental leader and senator for the Historical Pact, the ruling party.