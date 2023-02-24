A year has passed since Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory, beginning what the Kremlin called a “special military operation.” In the eyes of Ukraine and its allies, this was an invasion. Since then millions of Ukrainians have left the country and thousands have lost their lives on both sides. In this edition of El Debate we review the events of the last year and analyze what scenarios would be possible in this conflict.

The war once again knocked on the doors of Europe in the crudest way, the conflict in Donbass, open since 2014, escalated to other dimensions, in a way that had not been seen since the Second World War. On February 24, 2022, Russia decided to undertake a mission to increase its territory.

One year from that moment, the Western allies are betting on further arming the Ukrainian troops, equipping them with tanks, the latest generation military equipment, intelligent weapons, among others. For its part, Russia has beefed up its troops, deployed equipment and constantly reminded the world that it is a major nuclear power.

What neither of the two parties is considering at this time is the possibility of a dialogue to seek an agreement, so the conflict could continue over time.

How did the world get to this stage? A year on, what’s next for Ukraine, Russia and the parties involved? Could the world order change if the conflict escalates? What would happen if Russia took the win? We break it down with the help of our guests:

-Hugo Fazio, historian, doctor in political science and author of the book “Russia and Ukraine: a war”.

-Gonzalo Fiore Viani, Master in International Relations and CONICET Argentina scholarship holder.