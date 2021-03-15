The vote will be on Thursday, March 18, as confirmed by the Board of Spokespersons of the Regional Assembly this Monday

The motion of censure carried out by PSOE and Ciudadanos to make Ana Martínez Vidal president of the Region of Murcia will be voted on in the Regional Assembly next Thursday, March 18. The Board of Spokespersons confirmed this Monday that it will be debated in a first session this Wednesday, March 17, and in a second session on Thursday 18. In principle, the motion of censure is doomed to failure after the PP agreement with the three dissident deputies from Ciudadanos (Isabel Franco, Valle Miguélez and Francisco Álvarez). The socialist formation and Cs would need a Vox vote to carry out the motion.