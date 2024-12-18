The debate on the future of generations without a future

The persistent and now accelerated process of individualization to which we are subjected subverts many links and ways of doing things that escaped and partially compensated for the stark laws of the market. A market that has been relentlessly imposing a system of life and relationships that has made competition and “every man for himself” its operating matrix. And the youngest are the ones who face it most naked and lacking cushions to face an uncertain future. The issue in Spain is very sensitive and completely current, as the information systematic studies carried out in this regard by the Reina Sofía Center on Adolescence and Youth.

Just three months ago, at the “Future Summit” held in New York with the presence of many heads of state and government, the United Nations expressed its willingness to contribute to the protection of future generations. The Statement establishes some basic principles that should serve as a guide for the protection of future generations. In its content we find the usual generic references to basic principles such as international peace and security, sustainable development, human rights, intergenerational justice and equity. But, beyond them, there is the need to promote intergenerational solidarity and take into account the interests of future generations in decision-making. In this context, the Secretary General, António Guterres, expressed the need to appoint a “UN Special Envoy for Future Generations.”