During the two food price crises between 2008 and 2012, there was intense academic and political debate about whether or not to create food reserves. As regards the diagnosis of the problem, there was much talk about biofuel production, which had contributed to the shortage of grain reserves, part of which was used to produce alcohol. But there was no consensus on the degree of importance. There was, however, that the low level of commercial reserves (the so-called ratio of reserves to their use) was a triggering factor.

One of the most intense debates was about the effects of financial instruments such as futures markets on the crisis, with some saying they were harmful and others saying they were necessary. One widely shared conclusion recalled a famous Galician expression: it could not be proven that futures markets increased prices excessively, but by raising them, they did.

There were also varied positions on solutions. There was discussion about whether or not to maintain an international reserve, but with some mistrust of its effectiveness. Regional and national reserves were proposed, as well as stopping biofuel production in times of scarcity (this would work, but needs coordination). open access book summarizes many of the proposals.

As is often the case, once the crisis was over, the debate ended and the issue was not discussed much more. Then came Covid-19 and the price spike following the war in Ukraine, but the issue remained unresolved. Until now.

Economists Isabella Weber and Merle Schulken have developed a academic article one of the most comprehensive analyses to date on the need to establish food reserves. Not only does it go further back in time, reviewing the opinion of classical economists, but it updates the causes of food price crises and adds concepts such as seller’s inflation (sellers inflation), a concept that Dr. Weber has developed. In short, that companies with market power have the ability to raise prices whenever they want, something that may seem obvious to most of us, but that was difficult to demonstrate with figures.

Price volatility can cause inflation and low growth and sends wrong signals to the market, which is not always able to regain equilibrium.

Their argument regarding food reserves is that the neoliberal approach has left global economies ill-prepared to deal with the influence of shocks from war, climate change and pandemics on basic food prices. Current emergencies revalidate the classic argument for the need for global reserves, because uncertainty and procyclical behaviour can make commodity markets inefficient. Price volatility can cause inflation and low growth and sends the wrong signals to the market, which is not always able to regain equilibrium.

Price stabilization through food reserves would benefit the macroeconomy and development in countries dependent on both basic food exports and imports. Weber and Schulken propose the creation of specific institutions for emergency price stabilization tailored to each sector. The idea would be to leave the world of perfect market competition, which does not exist, and replace it with institutions responsible for price stabilization.

This document is welcome above all for reopening a debate on how we prepare for the coming crises, including climate change in particular. The existence of good, intelligent and necessary proposals does not, however, guarantee their adoption in a world dominated by the interests of large multinationals such as the famous ABCD (Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Bunge, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus), which earn billions of dollars on every price spike.

Apart from raising awareness of the reserves issue and trying to influence how the money for climate change adaptation will be spent, what, in my view, would be a good place to move forward in order to have a more detailed proposal?

First, the necessary size of the reserve would have to be defined. A proposal from 2016 He was talking about 500,000 metric tons. Its purpose was to deal with emergencies and not to stabilize prices, which would require a much larger size – what that would be is up for debate.

The second point is location. The article talks about the location having to be “global”, but it will be necessary to specify which countries would be efficient and logistically acceptable for importers and exporters. The new global disorder in which we find ourselves seems to lead to less cooperation between countries, not more. This is not a hopeful situation.

Another point to be resolved is the modality of intervention. Should access be given priority for countries with high dependence on imports? Those who have problems with access to foreign currency to pay for imports? How to prevent the adverse effects on markets, which are inevitable, when grain has to be sold to replenish reserves? Several options were aimed at converting surpluses into alcohol, to avoid flooding neighbouring countries with grain that is too cheap. This proposal makes a lot of sense.

Stabilization must protect not only from high prices, but also from low prices, which are an equally or more frequent problem that harms farmers.

Finally, it must be taken into account that stabilization must protect not only against high prices, but also against low prices, which are a problem that is as frequent or more prevalent and harms farmers. Public purchases of grain from agricultural cooperatives are a way of favoring small producers, already successfully tested in the Regional Reserve for Food Security in West Africa. The Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) has supported this project without interruption. since 2013and has many lessons to show about how regional reserves, national reserves and local cooperatives can be related.

The ideas are there, only the decisions are missing. Whatever the solution applied, it is clear that there needs to be a clear relationship between the size of the problem in the event of a new food crisis, and the resources dedicated to mitigating it. As a wise, albeit anti-ecological Central American proverb says: as is the toad, so must be the stone.

Gabriel Pons CortesHe is a consultant for rural development and promoter of estatera.org.

