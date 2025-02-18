The Mediaset group today announced the arrival of one of its star formats, Survivorsthat It will be released in just two weeks, on March 6.

He realitywhich reaps very good audience data, arrives with three weekly broadcasts: Thursday’s galas, with Jorge Javier Vázquez in front; Survivors Honduras connectionthe debate of realitywhich will be broadcast on Sundays (22.00h) as of March 9, with Sandra Barneda; and Survivors Nobody’s landwhich will occupy the prime time on Tuesdays (22.00h), as of March 11, with Carlos Sobera. In all of them Laura Madrueño will be present as a presenter from the land.

Thus, the debate of Survivors It will replace the program that is currently in broadcast in that strip, Whoever falls falls. The reporters and humor program They present Lorena Castell, Santi Millán and Pablo González Batista will have their last broadcast on March 2.

Survivors 2024 closed with A great final that marked a 22.1% share and 1,677,000 spectatorsits best data of the edition and better than the final of the previous year. He reality accumulated an average of 20.2% share and almost 1.5 million viewers.

For its part, CQC He has not finished hooking with the audience and It stays at an average of 8.16% and 990,000 spectatorsbelow the average of the chain, so you will have no more emissions.