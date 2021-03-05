First modification:
President Nayib Bukele’s party, New Ideas, achieved a majority after the February 28 legislative elections that would allow the president to propose constitutional reforms without checks and balances or opposition. This panorama generates uncertainty, since Bukele has been questioned for his style of governing and several controversies for which many describe him as populist and authoritarian, despite having 90% of support from the population. We analyze the phenomenon in El Debate.
