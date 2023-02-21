The most recent edition of the Munich Security Conference ended, an independent forum that since 1963 has brought together nearly 350 high-level figures from more than 70 countries and whose purpose is to debate today’s security challenges. This year the focus of the meeting was on the war in Ukraine and the repercussions that this conflict has had internationally. We analyze the details behind the annual meeting in the Bavarian capital in this edition of El Debate.

The conference participants agreed on the need to strengthen Ukraine’s defense in order to repel the Russian invasion and seek mechanisms to end the conflict. In this edition, in which Russia was absent, the United States directly accused Moscow of “crimes against humanity.”

About to be one year after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there are several points that worry the international community. One of them is the urgency of strengthening the Ukrainian Army, something in which the European Union remains firm and ready together with kyiv.

“We have to redouble our efforts and we have to continue with the really massive support that is necessary, that these imperialist plans of Putin fail completely, this is a goal that Ukraine is capable of winning,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in a panel discussion during the Munich Security Conference.

Another fear is that the conflict will drag on over time and turn into an open war without end, like in Syria. And that Russia’s attempt to create a new world order becomes the excuse to generate more conflicts.

The end of this conference coincides with the surprise visit of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to kyiv, where he met with President Volodímir Zelenski.

Given Washington’s accusation of Moscow of committing crimes against humanity, what resonance will it have internationally and what repercussions will it have for Russia? Will this security conference be the beginning of a new chapter in the war in Ukraine? Will a new defense of Ukraine be confirmed in the face of a possible large-scale incursion by Russia? We break it down with the help of our guests:

– Talya Iscan, specialist in security and international politics.

– Javier Rentería, specialist in critical studies of security and militarization and associate researcher of global codes, Ramon Llull University.