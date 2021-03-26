



© France 24

The situation on the border between Mexico and the United States is critical. The high flow of migrants, the pandemic and the lack of infrastructure, among other factors, have landed as a challenge to the Administration of President Joe Biden, which still does not qualify. the situation as a crisis. But the photos published by the Democratic representative of the state of Texas, Henry Cuellar, show the magnitude of the overcrowding in the border facilities: dozens of children and adults on the floor waiting for a federal decision, in precarious conditions and in the middle of the Covid-19 threat.