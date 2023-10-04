The impeachment of Kevin McCarthy shows a division in the Republican Party that actually goes back a long way. In fact, Representative Matt Gaetz, who promoted the motion of no confidence, was the same one who led the bloc of his party that opposed McCarthy’s appointment as speaker in January. Finally, Gaetz managed to get McCarthy out of the way. What will happen in the House of Representatives and what are the disputes between Republicans? We analyze it in this debate.

For the first time in modern history, they removed their speaker from the United States House of Representatives. Kevin McCarthy is no longer the leader of the majority of Republicans there, since the party’s hardliners and, specifically, also representative Matt Gaetz, promoted an impeachment motion against his co-partisan: 216 legislators voted in favor of his departure and 210 against.

The central reason is that Gaetz claims that McCarthy betrayed them by joining the Democrats last weekend and approving a bill that gave the Executive a budget until November, which prevented the shutdown of the Federal Government.

What’s next for the US Legislature with time running out for the next federal budget? How divided is the Republican Party? We address it together with our guests:

– Rafael Piñeros, international analyst and professor of international relations at the Externado University of Colombia.

– María Herrera, doctor of legal sciences and president of the Hispanic Assembly of the Republican Party in the capital of the state of Florida.