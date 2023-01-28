The United States has experienced some of the most violent weeks in terms of the number of shootings and massacres. According to the Gun Violence Archive report, 39 shootings have taken place in the country, in which a total of 69 people have lost their lives. The organization recognizes these figures as a “shocking explosion of violence” in the United States. What are the reasons behind this wave of violence? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

President Joe Biden once again called on Congress to take legal measures to prevent this type of case that, apparently, is becoming normal in American society.

Although every time one of these tragedies happens, calls for gun control are intensified, the purchase of more weapons is also encouraged for those who believe that it is the best way to defend themselves if they find themselves in a shootout.

Shootings occur in a variety of places, offices, high schools, parks, spas, centers of religious worship, supermarkets, restaurants, shopping malls, and are becoming more and more frequent. The feeling is that in the United States it can happen anywhere at any time, and as this captures the attention of society, this form of violence is tending to normalize.

How to deal with this phenomenon? Is American society normalizing this way of acting? What deficiencies are there? How to teach Americans to make good use of weapons? Where does the need for Americans to be armed come from? We analyze it together with our guests:

– Ron Aledo, former CIA contractor, US Army officer, and General Staff intelligence and operations officer.

– Refujio Rodríguez, head of equity at the NGO Hope and Heal in California, an institution that promotes the “non” use of weapons in the United States.