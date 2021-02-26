In Spain, the arrest of rapper Pablo Hasél has generated great controversy. The Spanish Justice issued a ruling and sentenced him to nine months in prison, the authorities’ argument is that Hasél, through the lyrics of his songs and his posts on Twitter, “glorifies or exalts terrorism and insults the Spanish monarchy “. Since his arrest, a series of marches have been held that ended in clashes with the police and damage to street furniture. The debate on freedom of expression and the laws that protect this right in a democratic state were also reopened.

.