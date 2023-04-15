The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva, finished his official visit to China, his main trading partner. The president was received with honors by his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, who stressed that the two countries enjoy a strategic relationship. In addition, ‘Lula’s’ visit has been assumed as Brazil’s return to the international scene as a major player, while he seeks to strengthen organizations such as the BRICS and mediate an eventual peace dialogue between Ukraine and Russia.

Usually, Brazil is seen as a leading country in Latin America due to its size and commercial production capacity. With the return of ‘Lula’ da Silva as president, the expectation has grown again for the nation to achieve an attractive position on the international stage.

The former Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, had maintained an aggressive speech against China and on some occasion assured that the Asian giant was comparing Brazilian companies, which cooled bilateral relations. But with the return of the leftist president to power, ties have deepened.

Meanwhile, ‘Lula’ has shown his intention to revive the bloc of emerging BRICS countries, made up of Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa, which seeks to counterbalance the current world economy. What does ‘Lula’s’ visit to China mean? How can Brazil’s rapprochement with China benefit Latin America? Can the BRICS make a real counterbalance? We analyze it together with our guests:

– Caio Manhanelli, political consultant and director of the Brazilian Association of Political Consultants.

– Fabio Borges, director of the Latin American Institute of Economy, Society and Politics of the Federal University of Latin American Integration.