Although artificial intelligence (AI) had its beginnings decades ago, the emergence of GPT chat developed by the company OpenAI marked a significant milestone in the rise of these technologies in 2023. In less than a year, its popularity reached the figure of more than 100 million weekly users. However, this dizzying growth was not without controversies and concerns, which we will examine in this special edition of El Debate.

In March 2023, the open letter published by researchers and several CEOs of the most famous technology companies, such as Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak of Apple, made the news, requesting that, for at least six months, more advanced artificial intelligence systems than the GPT-4 Chat until there were guarantees that its risks were manageable.

However, OpenAI did not stop there and, in November, launched a more powerful version called Chat GPT-4 Turbo, which has access to larger and more updated databases.

There are different types of artificial intelligence, but the one that is revolutionizing the world the most is generative artificial intelligence. This uses techniques of what is called deep learning, or deep learning in English, which allows it to take the data with which it was trained, feed it from extensive databases and generate layers and layers of algorithms, similar to the neural networks of the human brains.

The result is that generative artificial intelligence can create entirely new content, whether text, images, graphics, audio or video. That's what ChatGPT or a similar bot called BERT, which is the competition created by Google, does.

Another artificial intelligence is machine learning, which is more limited than the generative one. Although these systems also learn to identify processes and patterns, either automatically or with a person telling the system.

There is also facial recognition, which is what is used, for example, by Clearview AI, the second largest system in the world that collects images of millions of people and then compares them with faces of those who commit crimes.

Although there have been widespread benefits and criticisms of all artificial intelligence, generative intelligence has been the most controversial and, at the same time, the most advanced. In this debate we discuss the ethical doubts and the benefits that AI leaves from the hand of our guests:

– Samir Stefan, CEO of Techcetera and digital transformation consultant.

– Julio López, technology director at Richmond Labs, specialist in artificial intelligence.

– Gilberto Ochoa Ruiz, research professor of the Advanced Artificial Intelligence Group of the Technological University of Monterrey.