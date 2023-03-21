20 years ago the world was surprised with images that seemed taken from a movie, it was about US troops and their allies entering Iraq, an event that later turned into a bloody war. George Bush accused Iraqi President Saddam Hussein of possessing lethal weapons and of being a global threat, launching an operation that would end with his execution. What were the consequences and who was involved? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

The invasion of Iraq caused a hasty political transition and the “supposed” end of the threat posed by terrorism, generated after the attacks on the Twin Towers in New York, which occurred in 2001.

A struggle that gave way to a bloody war, which undermined the security of the region, fragmented society and economically stagnated one of the largest oil producers in the world.

Two decades after the invasion, the war in Iraq generates divided opinions in the international community, from shame and rejection to satisfaction for some sectors.

The invasion was carried out without permission from the United Nations, leaving Iraq divided. A State incapable of facing the challenges that are presented to it and that found relief in radical Islam.

We analyze the lessons learned from the conflict together with our guests:

-Andrés de Castro García, deputy director of the ‘General Gutiérrez Mellado University Institute’ of Spain.

-José Antonio Egido, international analyst and PhD in Sociology from the University of ‘Provence-Marseille’ in France.