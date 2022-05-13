Socialists, communists, greens and members of France Insumisa managed to form a leftist coalition, something unprecedented for several years on the French political scene. The pact, led by the rebellious France of former presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon, is called the ‘New Popular Ecologist and Social Union’. This alliance will seek to snatch the parliamentary majority held by ‘Renaissance’, the party of re-elected President Emmanuel Macron. Will they make it?

This strategy of the French left will be put to the test in the legislative elections on June 12 and 19 through a unified list. What does this alliance represent for French politics? How do those on the center and those on the right prepare? Will this leftist coalition be able to sustain itself over time or will it be circumstantial? Will they be affected by the divisions within the Socialist Party in whose bases and among its most veteran faces there were discrepancies regarding the proposal to enter this alliance?

The race for the majority of the National Assembly is just beginning, we analyze the political landscape ahead of the legislative elections in France together with our guests:

– Eugénie Richard, expert analyst in international relations, professor and researcher at the Universidad Externado de Colombia.

– Pascal Drouhaud, political analyst and specialist in international relations.