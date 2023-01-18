Although many thought that the previous governments in Israel, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, were conservative, their opinion changed when they saw the most recent coalition and cabinet. Today the bar of conservative, extreme right or extremism has taken on a new meaning, one that raises fears regarding the direction the country may take in its policies towards the Palestinians and the fundamental role that Israel plays in the Middle East and on the world stage.

Is this conservative government a threat to the stability of Israel, the Palestine and the region? What role should the international community assume in order to guarantee the rights of the Palestinians who are receiving sanctions and a hardening of policies from Israel? What plan does the new Netanyahu government have for the conflict with Palestine and for its foreign policy?

In this edition of El Debate we focus on the situation in Israel and for this we talk with our guests:

– Gabriel Ben-Tasgal, political analyst specializing in issues related to the Middle East.

– Alexander Montero, political advisor to the Palestinian embassy in Colombia and university professor specializing in issues related to the Middle East.