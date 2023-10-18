Several countries have offered themselves as possible mediators in a possible negotiation between Israel and Hamas, but each one is closer to one of the sides. Qatar, for example, has been accused of financing Hamas; while Jordan and Turkey are military allies of the United States, but also historical negotiators in the Middle East. Who could then mediate in this war? Can there be a negotiation amid the escalation? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

As the war between Israel and Hamas continues and leaves hundreds and hundreds injured every day; Some countries in the region offer themselves as mediators. Who could mediate in this war? What are their interests and what is at stake? We talked about it with our guests:

– Manuel Rayran, professor and researcher at the Faculty of Finance, Government and International Relations of the Externado University of Colombia and master’s degree in political sciences oriented to international relations with a specialty in diplomacy and conflict resolution from the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium.

– Juan Belikow, international political analyst and security and defense expert.

– Ariel González Levaggi, executive secretary of the Center for International Studies of the Argentine Catholic University.