As diplomatic discussions continue over what to do in the Gaza Strip, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are running out of water and food in the enclave. In this edition of El Debate we speak with Doctors Without Borders and Amnesty International about the humanitarian crisis that this territory is experiencing. We also spoke with an expert in International Humanitarian Law to analyze the bombing of the hospital in the Gaza Strip and other attacks on the civilian population.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza was already critical and is becoming “unsustainable,” the United Nations warned to call for an immediate ceasefire and to allow a corridor so that nearly a million displaced people can leave the Palestinian territory and, at the same time, , international organizations and cooperating countries can enter medicines, food and water.

All these supplies are in short supply and the bombs on Gaza have increased drastically since last October 7, when the Islamist group Hamas attacked Israeli territory and Israel responded with the strongest attack it has deployed in the last 70 years.

There are now more deaths on the Palestinian side than on the Israeli side, and in both cases there are thousands of deaths. The situation worsened further on October 17, when the Al-Ahli hospital in the northern Gaza Strip was bombed.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza maintains that Israel attacked the hospital and that its manager received warning calls from the Israeli Army; but the Israel Defense Forces deny this and instead blame Islamic Jihad, saying that one of the missiles the Palestinian group fired at Israel missed and fell on the clinical center. Islamic Jihad also denied this, claiming that they were “lies” from Israel.

Given these water and electricity cuts ordered by Israel, what is happening and what could happen in the Gaza Strip? What is the humanitarian impact in this territory and what solutions remain? We analyze it with our guests:

– Laura Betancur, associate professor at the Universidad de los Andes in Colombia and expert in international law.

– Raquel González, head of institutional relations at Doctors Without Borders.

– Esteban Beltrán, director of Amnesty International Spain.