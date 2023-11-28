This Monday, November 27, Israel and Hamas agreed to extend the truce in the Gaza Strip until Thursday. With the mediation of Qatar, the United States and Egypt, the cessation of fighting agreed last Friday is extended for two more days in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners. The United Nations asks that this understanding lead to the end of the war, while for the moment the Government of Israel rejects, at least publicly, this idea. We analyze it in this debate.

How long can this truce between Israel and Hamas be extended? What does it depend on? Is one side more interested in resuming the war than the other? We discussed it with our guests:

– Daniel Abundis, director of the Department of International Relations and Political Science at the Tecnológico de Monterrey, doctor in international relations and specialist in the Middle East.

– Ignacio Rullansky, professor and coordinator of the Middle East Department of the National University of La Plata.