Since 2018, Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, Honduras, Chile and, recently, Colombia have shifted to the left in their political spectrum. For many analysts, it is a new situation in which the left in Latin America seems to re-emerge and ask for a new opportunity. What is the reason for this generation of leftist governments in the region? Why this resurgence in Latin American politics? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

Added to this scenario is the question of whether Brazil will give a new opportunity to the left hand in hand with a political movement with a new air, but with an old acquaintance: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who aspires to a third term as president of the South American country. The elections scheduled for the last quarter of the year will demonstrate the direction that the economic engine of Latin America will take.

How is this new generation of left governments different from that first wave of two decades ago? How is the political scene different? Will there be a connection, integration or union between the leftist governments of this generation? We analyze it in this program with our guests:

– María Dolores Gandulfo, doctorate in political science and director of the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean (Copppal), university professor at the Universidad Nacional Scalabrini Ortiz and Universidad del Salvador, and member of the Association of International Studies of Argentina .

– Luis Eduardo Aguilar, professor at the Department of Sociology and Political Science at the UCA in El Salvador.